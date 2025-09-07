New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Sunday took a dig at the opposition party on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, claiming that the opposition earlier called it 'Gabbar Singh' Tax and now they are taking credit for it.

The BJP leader hailed the GST reforms and highlighted the government's decision to provide relief on medicines and essential goods. He said the reforms would strengthen India's economy.

Also Read | Golden Tips Tea, Iconic 92-Year-Old Indian Brand, Plans Global Expansion, Eyes US and European Markets With Premium Darjeeling Teas.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Until yesterday, the opposition called it 'Gabbar Singh' Tax, and today it says that this has been done under our pressure."

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasised India's determination to remain economically strong despite global headwinds.

Also Read | Noida: Man Arrested for Creating Fake Bills Worth INR 10 Crore to Claim INR 1.8 Crore GST Credit in Uttar Pradesh.

"The Prime Minister has provided relief to medicines and essential goods through GST reforms. The GST slabs have been reduced. This will certainly increase people's purchasing power and the country's economy will move forward. I welcome this step as a solution to the current international challenges. No matter how much pressure there is today, India is committed to its economy," the BJP MP said.

On Wednesday, the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

The 5 per cent slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agriculture equipment; handicrafts and small industries; also medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

The 18 per cent slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18 per cent rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products such as cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, as well as luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, some essential services and educational items are fully exempted from GST, including individual health, family floater and life insurance; also, certain services related to education and healthcare are GST-exempt. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)