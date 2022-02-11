Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan assembly witnessed an uproar for the third consecutive day on Friday as the opposition BJP created a ruckus demanding a CBI probe into the REET question paper leak.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, however, asserted that the government has no intention to hand over the case to the CBI.

BJP MLAs have been protesting in the assembly ever since the budget session began on Wednesday. On Thursday, four BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly for the rest of the session for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The suspended MLAs, however, arrived in the House on Friday and joined other BJP legislators in the protest to which Speaker C P Joshi raised an objection.

As soon as the question hour began, the Opposition began raising the issue vociferously. They kept on raising the demand during the entire question hours. They also demanded that the suspension of the four MLAs be revoked.

With the BJP members storming the well of the House and persisting with their protests during the question hour, the speaker objected to their act of disrupting the question hour.

Deputy leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, raised an objection saying it is the right of the MLA to ask questions. He said it was not a good parliamentary practice.

Responding to it, the Speaker said Rathore has brought four suspended MLAs in the house, which was the biggest violation.

As the protest continued, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal said the state government is ready to hold discussions on the issue and will expose the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP was doing politics over the issue at the behest of their central leadership.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the footage of Thursday's proceedings in the house should be seen and action against the ruling party MLAs be taken for their alleged misbehaviour.

They also suggested to the speaker to hold a separate discussion to end the deadlock following which Joshi adjourned the house for one hour and called a meeting in his chamber.

After the house reassembled, Rathore again asked whether the government will hand over the case to the CBI, to which Dhariwal denied following which the BJP members again started an uproar.

This time, the suspended MLAs were not present in the house.

They went outside the assembly building and staged a dharna.

The state government has cancelled the level 2 exam of REET held in September last year.

The BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.

