New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Under attack over the fact-check provisions of the IT Amendment Rules, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday dismissed the criticism as "deliberate misinformation".

Chandrashekar's remarks came in response to CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury describing the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules as "draconian", "unacceptable" and one that gave "sweeping powers" to the Press Information Bureau to "censor content" on social media platforms.

Besides Yechury, Congress leader Pawan Khera and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also slammed the IT Amendment Rules as a "new way to restrict news critical of the government".

"There are NO Sweeping powers - neither is it 'draconian'. IT Rules already have provisions from Oct 2022, which mandate Social Media intermediaries to not carry certain types of content if they are to have legal immunity under Sec79 of IT act," Chandrasekhar said on Twitter.

He said the new credible fact-checking unit for all government-related content will help social media intermediaries.

"Social Media intermediaries will have the option to follow or disregard fact checking finding. If they choose to disregard fact checking, the only consequence is that the concerned department can pursue legal remedy against the social media intermediary," the minister said.

Chandrasekhar said the goal of the government was to ensure that the Internet was safe and trusted for all citizens.

The minister asked "Comrade Yechury" to direct his "draconian" tweets at the Left Front government in Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan "who raids media channels".

Hitting back at the opposition, Chandrasekhar recalled the use of Section 66A of the IT Act during the UPA government to "jail" young cartoonists for drawing cartoons.

"To Comrade Yechury, Comrade Rahul and all other Lefties and latest entrant Uddhav's party with no name. Even as you two (or 3) besties try hard to misrepresent & lie about our serious work at creating a misinformation-free Internet in India whilst protecting fundamental rights, let me remind you of your joint terrible draconian record on free speech Eg Use of Sec66A of IT act - where young cartoonists were sent to jail for cartoons," the minister said.

Earlier, Khera had said the new IT Rules make the government "judge, jury and executioner" when it comes to monitoring content on social media platforms.

"They are afraid of voices of dissent, they are afraid of questions, they are afraid of anybody who can corner them with their questions or with their facts. The news rules are on online platforms where PIB will decide what is fake and what is not fake," Khera said.

Chaturvedi said the IT Amendment Rule was a new way of restricting any news critical of the government.

"Silencing the opposition and opposing voices is now complete. Made broadcast and print media toothless, now social media platforms will be made defunct," said Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member.

On Thursday, Chandrasekhar had said that the IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government.

"Government has decided to notify an entity through Meity and that organisation then would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and only those content that are related to the government," Chandrasekhar had said.

