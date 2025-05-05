New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Amid the Supreme Court hearing challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on Monday, opposition leaders expressed hope for judicial relief against what they termed an "unconstitutional" law targeting the Muslim community.

Congress MP Imran Masood, a petitioner, voiced optimism about the court's intervention, stating, "It (Waqf bill) is unconstitutional. In JPC, nothing was done... definitely, we will get justice from the Supreme Court... we have a lot of hopes..."

RJD MP Manoj Jha, whose party is also a key petitioner, highlighted the court's prior observations, saying, "The Supreme Court, during the previous hearing, gave its observation on important aspects and had asked the government questions. I have faith that people will get relief... our party is also an important petitioner in this."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain criticised the Act as discriminatory, noting, "Many people have filed petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) bill... the way arguments were going on in the court, I hope that there will be a stay on the unconstitutional provisions of the bill till the complete case is disposed of... it is a law which has been made targeting one community..."

After the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament, came into effect on April 8, a number of petitions were filed in various courts seeking a stay on the operation of the Act.

Following this, on April 25, the Union Government filed its preliminary affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking the dismissal of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it stated that the law does not violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on April 2 and 3, respectively, was passed in both Houses and later received the President's assent on April 5, after which it became law.

It has referred to earlier precedents, particularly the cases challenging the Waqf Act, 1995, along with its 2013 amendments.

In those cases--referred to as the "original petitions"--several challenges were made, but no interim stay was ever granted by the courts. It is also important to note that many of those petitions are still pending before different High Courts and the Supreme Court, and continue without any interim relief. (ANI)

