Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Opposition leaders in Maharashtra have raised concerns over what they allege is a biased approach by the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

The leaders met Governor CP Radhakrishnan and submitted a complaint letter, requesting his intervention to protect the constitutional rights of the opposition.

Also Read | Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals Killed, DRG Jawan Martyred in 2 Separate Encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, wrote in the letter, "Opposition parties are an important element in a parliamentary system. Their role is not to oppose the government but to restrain the decisions and policies of the government. It is to criticize and suggest alternative policies where necessary."

However, according to the opposition leaders, both the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council have seen biased behavior from the Speaker and Chairman.

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under 'Digital Arrest' for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

The letter states, "In the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Legislative Assembly, Hon. Chairman and Hon. Speaker are adopting a biased and one-sided role in the proceedings of the House. The proceedings are being conducted outside the rules and without following parliamentary conventions."

The letter further highlights that opposition leaders are being unfairly restricted from expressing their views on critical issues.

"Opposition parties and opposition leaders are being obstructed during important discussions in an illegal manner. While the members of the opposition party have the right to raise cut suggestions in the assembly, their suggestions are not responded to by the government," the letter reads.

Danve also points out that during the supplementary demand discussions, ministers of the concerned department or state are often absent, while ministers unrelated to the department are given the opportunity to respond to debates.

"During the discussion of the supplementary demand, the Minister of the concerned department and the Minister of State are ignoring it when it is mandatory for them to be present in the House. Also, the secretary of the concerned department is not present in the invisible gallery of the House," the letter noted.

According to the opposition, the Speaker of the Legislative Council has failed to ensure fairness in proceedings.

"Ministers not related to the department are being given the right to reply to the discussion when the Minister of State of the concerned department is present. This shows a lack of fairness in running the House," the letter emphasized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)