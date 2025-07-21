New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): BJP MP Anurag Thakur stated that in the past 11 years, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government has discussed every issue that the opposition wanted to discuss in the parliament.

Thakur stated that over the past 11 years, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government has addressed every issue that the opposition wanted to discuss in Parliament. He alleged that the opposition shies away from any kind of debate in parliament and affirmed the government's commitment to discussing every issue related to the public and the country.

"In the last 11 years, the BJP and NDA have discussed almost every issue that the opposition and the ruling side wanted to discuss in the House. The opposition looks for excuses to avoid discussion... I would say that we are ready to discuss all issues related to the public and the country... The opposition often shies away from debate", he said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Punjab's Bathinda, Thakur replied to a question related to PM Modi's absence from the all-party meeting which took place in New Delhi on Sunday.

He stated that the monsoon session of the Parliament will run from July 21 to August 21, and stressed that earlier sessions used to end on August 15; however, for the sake of more discussion, the date of the session has been extended.

Thakur further highlighted that if any question related to PM Modi arises in Parliament, he is always present.

"The monsoon session of Parliament will run from July 21 to August 21. Earlier, most sessions used to end by August 15, but we have set the date of August 21 so that more discussions can take place, bills can be passed, and issues related to the public and national interest can be raised. Whenever any question related to PM Modi arises in Parliament, he is present in the House... If the Prime Minister has to attend any important meeting, it is in the interest of the nation", he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the media on Monday, just before the commencement of the first day of the Monsoon Parliament session.

Just before the commencement of the first day of the Fifth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha, PM Modi will be briefing accredited media persons, according to an official statement.

Parliament is set to witness heated debates as the Opposition parties look to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding accountability from the government, and to bring up the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. The government, on the other hand, looks to discuss various bills related to GST, Mines, Sports and more.

The Government held an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament. The meeting was convened to seek cooperation from opposition parties for the smooth conduct of the session. Floor leaders of different political parties, representing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, attended the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Ministers and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan were present. (ANI)

