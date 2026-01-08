VMPL

Las Vegas (Nevada) [US]/ New Delhi [India], January 8: India's leading wearables company, Noise, unveiled Master Buds 2 at CES 2026, marking the next chapter in its flagship Master Series. Expertly tuned with Sound by Bose technology, Master Buds 2 is a worthy successor to the original Master Buds, building on its success with a significant leap in performance, design, intelligence and immersion.

Noise's participation at CES 2026 reflects a broader ambition: to ensure Indian consumers have access to world-class technology experiences that meet global benchmarks in design, engineering, and performance. As Indian demand matures and expectations rise, Noise is increasingly building products to international standards-bridging global innovation with local relevance.

The showcase underscores how Noise is leveraging deep consumer understanding, advanced engineering, and human-centric design to elevate everyday technology experiences for consumers across the globe - without positioning premium innovation as exclusive or out of reach.

"CES is an important global platform, and our focus remains clear-building technology that raises the bar for consumers," said Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise. "Our presence at the global stage reflects how far Indian product companies have come, and where we're headed next: competing on quality, design, and experience at a global level."

Noise's presence at CES highlights a larger shift underway in India's consumer technology ecosystem-where homegrown brands are no longer just participating in global conversations, but increasingly shaping them, while bringing the benefits of that progress back home.

Master Buds 2 was unveiled at CES 2026 to great aplomb and will be available globally by the end of February 2026.

About Noise

Noise is a connected lifestyle brand focused on building human-centric products across wearables, personal audio, and connected technology. With a vision to make innovation accessible, Noise designs and builds products that combine global benchmarks in technology with deep consumer understanding, enhancing how people live, work, and connect.

