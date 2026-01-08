BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: This festive season, DHL Express India is making it easier than ever to share joy across borders. From now until 15 January 2026, customers can enjoy up to 50% off on international shipments weighing between 3kg and 25 kg, making it simple and affordable to send gifts to family and friends around the world.

These exclusive festive offers are available through DHL's extensive network in India of over 250 retail service points and on the online platform, MyDHL+.

For personalized assistance, customers can visit bit.ly/dhlnewyear to obtain guidance on booking festive shipments.

Sandeep Juneja, Vice President - Marketing, DHL Express India, commented, "Every package carries a story and emotion. At DHL, we take pride in delivering it with utmost care. This festive season, our exclusive offers are designed to help people stay meaningfully connected, no matter the distance. What makes this even more special is the opportunity to celebrate responsibly through GoGreen Plus, our unique service that enables customers to leverage sustainable aviation fuel and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of their international shipments. Guided by our promise of 'Excellence. Simply Delivered', we remain focused on combining reliability, speed and emissions reduced solutions to make every gift truly memorable."

With DHL's global network spanning 220 countries and territories, customers can rely on full shipment tracking, proactive SMS and email updates, and a smooth cross-border delivery experience.

To inquire about this offer, call our toll-free number 1800 30 345 or visit bit.ly/dhlnewyear, and let us help you make this festive season unforgettable.

