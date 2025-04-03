New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Opposition members led by the Congress on Thursday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha protesting against the alleged attack on Catholic priests in Jabalpur.

Soon after the House met for the day, the Opposition members sought to raise the issue and some of them stood in the aisle raising slogans.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: 19-Year-Old Migrant Worker From Bihar Kidnapped, Raped While Searching for Food With Her Brother Near Railway Station; 2 Arrested.

They demanded a discussion on the issue.

Speaker Om Birla did not allow them and after raising slogans, they staged a walkout from the House.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: From Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to Shobha Yatras in Jharkhand & Bihar, Here's How the Festival Is Celebrated Across the Country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)