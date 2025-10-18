Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at the INDIA bloc and alleged that opposition parties are trying to divide society along caste lines under the "divide and rule" policy.

CM Yogi on Friday attended the State-Level workshop run-up to the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

Addressing a gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Congress, SP and other parties which are part of the INDIA bloc are continuously creating hatred in the society by creating a rift among various castes. Creating animosity within castes in social media by creating fake accounts. Provoking groups to intensify any dispute so that society remains divided."

"Fringe elements in the society, including opposition political parties, are trying to break the society into caste under the divide and rule policy. It is our duty to inform people about the opposition's conspiracy. On October 31st, the BJP organises the 'Run for Unity' programme; following this, we have introduced some new programmes from November 1st to November 26 to strengthen unity among people at the grassroots level, which will be a true tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel," he said.

CM Yogi further said that an 8 to 10 km foot march would be conducted from November 1 to November 26 at the Vidhan Sabha level.

"This would be conducted for MLAs and ... would include veteran soldiers, farmers, workers, NCC and such organisations to unite the society and raise awareness. November 26 is Samvidhan Divas and a day to pay tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and extended Diwali greetings.

On Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath addressed rallies in support of BJP's Ramkripal Yadav (Danapur) and NDA's Shyam Rajak (Phulwari Sharif) in Bihar.

Launching a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress alliance, he accused them of derailing Bihar's growth by fueling divisive "development versus burqa" politics.

"Those who once pushed Bihar into Jungle Raj are again trying to mislead people," Yogi said, warning voters against "fake polling" and alleging that RJD-Congress wanted to return to the era of ballot snatching and fraudulent voting. He said these parties oppose EVMs because they fear transparent elections.

The Chief Minister reminded the people of Bihar's dark years between 1990 and 2005, saying that under RJD-Congress rule, "the land of knowledge became a hub of crime and dynasty politics." He accused the RJD-Congress of sheltering mafias and driving Biharis to migrate in search of livelihood.

Highlighting the NDA's record, Yogi said, "In Uttar Pradesh, mafias are on their way to hell, their properties are being seized and used to build houses for the poor." Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he added, the NDA has ensured inclusive development, while "the Congress-RJD agenda has always been for family welfare, not public welfare." (ANI)

