Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Opposition UDF on Monday gave notice for an adjournment motion in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, citing the state's financial crisis. The notice alleged that treasury controls imposed by the government have severely affected project implementation and disrupted welfare activities, and demanded that the issue be discussed in the Assembly. Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan submitted the notice.

Responding to the notice, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal stated that the government was prepared for a discussion, although he maintained that the matter did not warrant urgent attention. "Still, it would be good to have an open discussion," the minister remarked.

Speaker A. N. Shamseer announced that the discussion on the issue would be held from 12 noon for two hours.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding action against a BJP leader in Kerala for allegedly issuing a death threat to Rahul Gandhi during a televised debate. In the letter to Shah, the Congress leader said that "failure" to act swiftly against "BJP spokesperson" Printu Mahadev will be judged as "complicity and normalisation of violence" against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and "grave breach" of oath as the Union home minister.

According to Venugopal's letter, the BJP spokesperson in the televised debate of News18 Kerala allegedly declared that 'Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest.'

"In a brazen act of incitement of violence, Mr. Mahadev openly declared that 'Rahul Gandhi will be shot in the chest.' This is neither a slip of the tongue, nor careless hyperbole. It is a cold, calculated and chilling death threat against the Leader of the Opposition and one of India's foremost political leaders," said Venugopal in the letter.

The letter emphasised that these threats not only endanger the opposition leader but also threaten the Constitution and the rule of law.

"That such poisonous words are uttered by an official spokesperson of the ruling party not only places the life of Shri Rahul Gandhi in immediate danger, but also undermines the Constitution, the rule of law, and the basic security assurances owed to every citizen, let alone the Leader of the Opposition," said the Congress leader, who also posted the letter in a post on X.

The Congress General secretary also expressed that this behaviour suggests a disturbing and sinister conspiracy, which aims at justifying violence against Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

