Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday slammed the Opposition parties for the "abuses" hurled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the Voter Adhikar Yatra of Congress in Bihar

He further accused the opposition of resorting to abusive politics after 'losing' public support.

The criticism came after a viral video purportedly showed derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a rally in Darbhanga on Thursday during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

"Whether it is Congress or Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party, these are the same people who engaged in hooliganism after coming to power. When they came to power, they created anarchy by looting through their families," Yogi said.

"Today, when they have realised that there is no place for them, they are using abusive language even in politics. The Samajwadi Party and INDI Alliance are an anti-India alliance," Yogi added.

Echoing the criticism, Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy termed the incident "shameful and unfortunate."

"It is most unfortunate and shameful that these kinds of talks have gone through in a rally in which Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin, and everyone spoke. Although they claim they were not present, it is highly condemnable that Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin have not even condemned whoever is responsible. This means that they are instigating, trying to spew venom against the PM. This is not new... If you abuse PM's mother, it is equal to abusing our Mother India," he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "No Congress leader has made any wrong statements. We respect everyone's mother. Those who might have said something cannot be following Congress's ideology...BJP did not take any action against its leader when derogatory language was used against our spokesperson Surendra Rajput..."

Apart from this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also condemned the indecent, calling it an "extremely unbecoming".

A political row has erupted over the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his late mother at the Opposition's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar's Darbhanga on Thursday, with BJP and NDA leaders targeting the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident. (ANI)

