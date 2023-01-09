Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Organisational programmes were reviewed during the Rajasthan BJP's core committee meeting held here on Monday, a party spokesperson said.

The meeting was chaired by state BJP president Satish Poonia. It was attended by Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, state in-charge Arun Singh, and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria among others, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Jamnagar Airport in Gujarat After Bomb Threat.

“The review of organisational programmes and the action plan for the party were discussed in the meeting," the spokesperson said. PTI SDA

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Unmarried Mother Throws Newborn From Window of Her Washroom in New Ashok Vihar, Booked for Murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)