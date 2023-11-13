Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Following the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) appointment of its Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra as the District Chief from her constituency, West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja said that it was merely an "organisational decision" of the party.

"Organisational responsibility is something else, and the ongoing investigation is something else," Shashi Panja said, speaking to ANI on Monday.

Also Read | Manipur Groups To Launch Stir If Government Fails To Locate Two Missing Teenage Boys.

Moitra is facing the heat of the "cash-for-query" allegations against her, and the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the lower House.

"The party thinks that those who have been appointed chairpersons or presidents in their respective districts will help strengthen the organisation. It is based on reviews done by the party and to help the party electorally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the West Bengal Minister said elaborationg on the recent party appointments.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2023: India With 101 Million Diabetics Ranks Second in Global Estimates of Diabetes.

The TMC Minister blamed the CPM (Communist Party of India--Marxist) for the murder of the TMC worker at West Bengal's Jayanagar district.

"There was an unfortunate killing of a TMC organisational worker, the nominated president of that block. His wife herself was elected in the recent panchayat election. The CPM is behind this," Panja said.

TMC regional president Saifuddin Lashkar was shot dead in Jayanagar, police said on Sunday. The Baruipur Superintendent of Police said that one person has been arrested in the incident and has confessed to the crime.

The West Bengal Minister further said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is another face of the CPM and the CPM wants to make a comeback in the state with the help of violence.

"You should fight politically, not through violence or murders. The BJP is another face of the CPM. The CPM wants to come back with the help of violence," she said.

"We do not want the 34 years of loot and rape that was rampant during CPM era to come back. The Left wants to make a comeback. The Bharatiya Janata Party is secretively supporting it," the Minister added.

Reacting to the BJP's allegations that the TMC makes use of its minority votebank to plan such attacks, Panja said, ""The BJP always gives a communal angle to everything. It always sees everything in communal lines." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)