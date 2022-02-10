Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): Condemning the online trolling of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at her cremation ceremony, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that it is an organised move to spread communalism in the country.

"Shahrukh Khan did not go in secret to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar. Those who have the agenda of spreading communalism were trying to picturise it that way. This is part of an organised move," said Vijayan addressing the media persons.

"Students life is a time when we don't think about the differences, everyone is there in a classroom. Educational institutions are centres of secularism but now attempts are being made to communalise students' minds," he added.

For the unversed, actor Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani on Sunday reached Shivaji Park in Mumbai where the last rites of Mangeshkar were conducted with full state honours.

In a viral picture, Khan could be seen raising his hands in 'dua' (prayer), while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. After reciting his Dua, Khan could be seen blowing air as per Islamic rituals of praying. The actor also paid a floral tribute to the singer and touched her feet after reciting his dua.

While many fans were touched by Khan's gesture, a section of people also criticized him for allegedly 'spitting' on the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar, after reciting his dua. The trolls alleged that the actor was not blowing air but spitting.

Speaking on Swapna Suresh's allegations against his principal secretary M Sivasankar, the chief minister said, "When an individual expresses the difficulties they faced, it is natural that those blamed would respond in a revengeful manner."

Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, had earlier alleged that she was exploited and manipulated by M Sivasankar.

Speaking on the amendment of the Lokayukta Act, Vijayan said, "Old Lokayukta act was anti-constitutional. There were some regulations that are contradictory to the powers of the judiciary and legislative. The decision to amend the Lokayukta act was taken after getting legal advice to proceed with it." (ANI)

