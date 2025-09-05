Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5 (ANI): A multi-activity display was organised on Friday at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, as a prelude to the Passing Out Parade (POP) of Officer Cadets of SSC-120, SSC (W)-34 and equivalent courses.

Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, Commandant of OTA Chennai, was the chief guest of the event.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the display featured physical training skills, the Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR), a motorcycle display, an equestrian display, the Indian martial art Kalaraipayattu, and a bunker-bursting drill by the officer cadets.

The event began with an exhibition of physical training prowess, highlighting the academy's commitment to excellence in physical fitness. This was followed by a display of AMAR.

The Motorcycle Display Team showcased breathtaking manoeuvres that elicited thunderous applause from all corners. This was followed by the Equestrian Display, featuring officer cadets and riding instructors of the Horse-Riding Club, which exemplified a remarkable harmony between horses and riders, with a display of precision and agility that mesmerised the onlookers, the official statement added.

The subsequent presentation of the martial art form Kalaripayattu, originating from Kerala's Malabar region, was a harmonious blend of dance, martial music, and physical dexterity, leaving the spectators spellbound. The event concluded with a bunker-bursting drill showcasing the ferocious spirit and proficiency of the officer cadets, which left no doubt about their readiness for the challenges ahead, the statement said.

Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez felicitated all participants and expressed admiration for their exemplary skills at the time of culmination of the event. (ANI)

