Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): BC Rajyadhikara Samiti president Suresh Dasu on Saturday said that people of the Other Backward Class (OBC) community are being "oppressed" even after 75 years of the country's independence.

After unveiling the flag and agenda of BC Raajyadhikara Samithi, BC leader Suresh Dasu said, "We are enjoying freedom for the past 75 years in India, but the OBC community is being oppressed. OBC did not get freedom even after 75 years of Independence."

He further claimed that all the big employment opportunities in India including Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are full of people from other communities.

Slamming the government, he questioned why the OBC census has not been done in the past 75 years while the government brought reservations for the people of Economically Weaker Sections.

"Now, with the 103rd constitutional amendment, the government of India has brought in EWS reservations. Why hasn't the OBC census been done in the past 75 years? When will this take place? When will we get our reservation? SC and ST have reservations according to their population," he said.

In 1992, journalist Indra Sawhney versus Union of India, a full bench gave the statement that OBC will get 27% reservation.

"Now, the population of the OBC community has increased. The government should take the OBC census to identify this increase. Who owns all the lands, contacts, banks, and employment in India today? Why can't the government show some respect toward the OBC?" he further said.

He also attacked the Telangana government led by K Chandrashekhar Rao and accused the state government of "troubling" the OBC community.

"The Telangana state was formed to help the depressed here, but the KCR government has troubled the OBC more than ever in the last 8 years. The details of the 'Samagra Kutumba Survey' (Integrated Household Survey) have not been released yet. The contracts, government posts, and jobs are all given to the OC community including Reddy, Kamma and Kapu in Telangana," the BC leader said.

He further stated that out of the 18 ministers in Telangana, only 3 of them are from the BC community.

"Etela Rajender was from the BC community but after he was gone, his position hasn't been filled yet. Why is all this oppression towards the community?" he added.

He also claimed that less than 40,000 backward-class students were granted loans out of 5,70,000 who applied for subsidy loans.

"5,70,000 BC students applied for subsidy loans, but less than 40,000 were granted the loans. There has not even been a Group 1 notification in the last 8 years. We will do a big protest. The state and central government should know that we will not back off if they suppress the OBC community. We have made the flag, agenda, and pamphlets and are going to the people. We are even ready to fight in the upcoming assembly and parliament elections," he added. (ANI)

