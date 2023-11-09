Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said ensuring social security net and a better standard of living to every citizen is the goal of the government .

Inaugurating the Pensioners Sammelan, the LG said every section of the society is getting benefits of the central and union territory's schemes without any discrimination.

Also Read | Delhi: One Killed, Two Injured in a Spat Over Jostling at Machhli Market, Four Arrested.

In his address, the LG congratulated Jammu district administration for its "sustained campaign to achieve the saturation" in Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and reaching out to 63,919 beneficiaries in old-age, widow and divyang category.

“Our goal is to ensure social security net for all and better living standard to every citizen. Every section of the society is getting benefits of the central and UT schemes without discrimination,” Sinha said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Male Salon Worker Molests Minor Girl in Surat, Touches Her Inappropriately; Held.

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to empower the common man and bring deprived sections of the society into the mainstream.

We are marching ahead with the aim of progress, prosperity and quality life for all. The administration has ensured more rights and resources for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable, he said.

The LG shared various social welfare initiatives of the government. He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these initiatives have removed the developmental imbalances in Jammu and Kashmir.

He observed that the administration has taken all decisions without fear and favour in the interest of the poor and the deprived. "The saturation of several schemes highlights impressive manifestation of proper execution of programmes", he added.

The LG called for collective efforts from public representatives, officials and civil society members to connect all eligible beneficiaries with social security schemes and bring a meaningful change in their lives.

Sinha handed over scooties, sanction letters and other benefits to the beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries also shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the administration for the "seamless extension" of benefits under various social welfare schemes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)