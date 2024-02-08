Meerut (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) International Hindu Parishad president Praveen Togadia on Thursday said that "our history" is of Lord Ram and not that of Mughal emperor Babar.

He made the remark at the residence of a local leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad here.

"Ayodhya is the city of Lord Shri Ram. Not only men but women also sacrificed their lives for the Ram temple there," he said while speaking to reporters.

Lord Ram is supreme for Hindus and "our history is not that of Babar", he said and added that "our history is from Lord Ram".

Without taking names, Togadia said, "Wherever the number of people of a particular community increases, they start enforcing their law there. Keeping this in mind, a law on population control will be brought soon."

Togadia also paid tribute to the 'karsevaks' of Ayodhya Ram temple movement.

