Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday declined to comment on the alleged abduction of a farmer from Cooch Behar by a group Bangladeshis and said the issue was diplomatic and should be discussed between the government of the two countries.

Asserting that the "primary job is to bring him back," Banerjee directed Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to talk to the department concerned.

"One person was abducted from the bordering area when he was farming on his land. I do not want to talk about this matter. Talks will be held between the two governments. It would be better if you (the media) did not create a controversy. Our job is to bring him back," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

The family of Ukil Barman, a 50-year-old farmer from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, alleged that he was abducted by Bangladeshi nationals on April 16.

According to officials, the alleged abduction took place days after a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed by the BSF when he along with members of his group tried to enter Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district.

The body of the smuggler was later handed over to Bangladeshi authorities.

Following this, another group reportedly intercepted Ukil Barman while he was working in his field and forcibly took him across the border.

Banerjee, without naming any political party, alleged that the farmer was "handed over" to the Bangladeshis by local activists, and claimed that some of those involved have been identified.

"We have identified some of those who were behind this. Ghorer shotru Bibhishan (a disguised enemy in one's own house). No political party has the right to label anyone, either as a citizen or a foreigner. If he was not a citizen, then how was he farming the land? He was picked up from his land," she said.

"You can solve many problems by keeping calm. Our job is to bring him back," she said.

Talking to PTI, former president of TMC Cooch Behar district Partha Pratim Roy said senior government officials were trying their level best to bring Barman back.

"It's been almost a month since Barman was abducted. Family members are worried. We have information that he is in a jail in Bangladesh. Senior officials of the government are looking into the matter. We are hoping for the best," Roy said.

