Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Sellur K Raju said that his party's vote share will not be affected by actor Vijay's entry into state politics.

"AIADMK's vote share won't be affected by actor Vijay's entry into politics," Sellur K Raju told ANI here.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers’ Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

AIADMK is the principle opposition party in Tamil Nadu. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK are the two parties that have been dominating Tamil Nadu politics for decades, either being in power or being the principle opposition. However, speculation has started as to how the political landscape of Tamil Nadu will change after Vijay's entry into politics.

"He should be careful; he shouldn't become like Kamal Haasan," Raju said.

Also Read | Chandigarh Mayoral Election Results Controversy: Supreme Court To Hear on February 5 Plea Filed by AAP-Congress Candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

"Kamal Haasan entered politics saying he was going to reform the country, but now he is hanging on to a party for an MP ticket," he added.

Vijay officially announced the name of his political party as 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' (TVK) on Friday.

He said in a statement that "we are not going to contest the 2024 elections, and we are not going to any party. We have made this decision on the General and Executive Council Meeting."

Earlier, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan alleged the BJP's hand in Vijay's entry into politics.

"The cat is out of the bag finally; actor Vijay had political aspirations a decade ago, and what's happening right now in Tamil Nadu is that after our leader announced the termination of the alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha as well as for the forthcoming assembly (elections), now the desperate attempt of the BJP is coming to the fore," said Kovai Sathyan.

"BJP tried their luck with Rajinikanth and forced him to come into politics, but somehow he escaped, and now the next bait is Vijay because the BJP needs a face from the movie world to grow in Tamil Nadu...Good luck to the BJP and Vijay; that's all we can say," added Kovai Sathyan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)