Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) India, being the second most targeted nation for cyberattacks, needs "out-of-the-box thinking" and expertise to protect its digital ecosystem, said Unique Identification Authority of India Director S M D Jeelani here on Wednesday.

Jeelani inaugurated Bengaluru-based forensics-driven cybersecurity company SISA's Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence Lab at Dayananda Sagar University (DSU).

"The lab is a step in the right direction—a critical step in shaping a new generation of cyber leaders who can play a key role and offer out-of-the-box thinking and expertise to protect our digital ecosystem," said Jeelani.

The initiative builds on a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding between DSU and SISA to equip students with industry-relevant skills.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO of SISA, said the lab will serve as a hub for collaboration, where students can co-create new frameworks, develop solutions for emerging threats, and gain hands-on exposure to industry-grade cybersecurity tools.

"We believe the impact of this initiative will extend far beyond the classroom, driving innovation and strengthening the global cybersecurity landscape," he said.

The CoE will serve as a platform to support the central government's internship programme announced during the Union Budget 2025 and will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, added Shanthamurthy.

