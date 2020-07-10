Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to open places of worship so that people distressed by the coronavirus outbreak and resultant lockdown can "share their heartfelt pain" with God.

Mumbai Congress vice president Amarjit Singh Manhas said such a move would help people passing through depression and hopelessness due to the outbreak and the deaths caused by it in the metropolis.

In letter to Thackeray, Manhas said, "I request you to open up places of worship with all the required precautions so that citizens can share their heartfelt pain to their creator and seek help from the Almighty to come out of this depression and calamity."

"This will give them a new ray of hope to fight the battle against COVID-19," Manhas said in the letter, adding that states such as West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka have opened places of worship.

Manhas also pointed out that several places of worship manage their power and water expenses, salaries to staff, taxes etc through donations from devotees.

