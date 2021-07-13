Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) More than one crore eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana till date, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

The minister also congratulated the health department and 'corona warriors' for the "big achievement".

So far, over 4.14 lakh healthcare workers and more than 3.79 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Haryana, Vij told reporters here.

"Similarly, more than 26.68 lakh people above 60 years, over 27 lakh people between 45 years and 60 years and more than 38.91 lakh people in 18-44 age group have been vaccinated," he said.

"Thus, so far, over one crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated (in the state)," he said.

Vij said this is a "big achievement" for the state government and the vaccination programme will continue till all the eligible beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

According to health department data, out of the total beneficiaries vaccinated, nearly 26 lakh were from Gurugram and Faridabad, both of which fall in the National Capital Region.

While 15,89,653 people have been vaccinated in Gurugram, 9,91,752 have been vaccinated in Faridabad, the data showed.

In Vij's home district Ambala, 6,96,546 beneficiaries, the third-highest after Gurugram and Faridabad, have been vaccinated so far.

In response to a query about the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, Vij said the state has made all necessary preparations for it and a monitoring committee at the state and district level has been constituted.

"The state has issued instructions to set up oxygen plants in all civil hospitals and private hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds. Similarly, instructions have also been issued for the augmentation of manpower by filling up posts of doctors and nurses etc. so that in case a third wave Covid comes, it can be dealt with efficiently," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)