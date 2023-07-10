Srinagar, Jul 10 (PTI) The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva in the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas crossed the one-lakh mark on Monday as the Amarnath Yatra gained momentum after three days of inclement weather.

An official said that on Monday more than 9,000 pilgrims had a darshan of the naturally formed ice 'Lingam' till noon, taking the total number of pilgrims to the cave shrine to 1.03 lakh.

As many as 11 people -- mostly pilgrims -- have died since the yatra began on July 1 while 27 persons have sustained injuries during the arduous journey.

The yatra had to be halted for three days from Friday due to heavy rains.

However, with the weather improving, the pilgrimage again returned to usual fervour and devotion.

