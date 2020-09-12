Chennai, Sept 12 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu government has helped provide cancer-related medical treatment to over 1.30 lakh people in government hospitals and government medical college hospitals across the state since March, Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar said on Saturday.

Also, about 250 cancer patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, were treated, he said.

Of the total 1,31,352 cancer patients who were provided treatment till date, 48,647 were admitted to hospitals.

In a press release here, the Minister said efforts were being taken to provide uninterrupted medical care to cancer patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 2,191 patients underwent surgery, including for breast cancer.

While 27,721 people underwent chemotherapy, 11,678 took radiation therapy, and 6,664 received treatment through pain and palliative care units.

The state government's 102 vehicle service was utilised to shift patients from their homes to the hospitals and back after treatment during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"This has facilitated uninterrupted treatment for the patients during the lockdown period. About 1,396 patients benefited through the vehicle service from March till date," the Minister said.

