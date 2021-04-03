Kolkata, Apr 3 (PTI) Over 10 election officials, including a few observers and one returning officer have been replaced in West Bengal after they tested positive for COVID- 19, a senior official said.

"Yes, several officials have been replaced after they tested positive for COVID-19. We have replaced some observers who had tested positive for the disease before coming to West Bengal and also those who were diagnosed with the contagion after coming here. Naturally, they were replaced," the official said.

He said COVID-19 safety protocols were strictly followed throughout the state.

"We have arranged for all forms of measures. We have asked everyone to wear masks and maintain physical distancing," the official said, adding that inoculation of all the officials involved with the election process in the state has been completed.

Meanwhile, nominations of 205 candidates were found valid for the third phase of polling scheduled to be held in 31 assembly constituencies in West Bengal on April 6.

A total number of 78,52,425 voters will exercise their voting rights at 10,871 polling stations in the districts of Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly in the third phase of polling.

