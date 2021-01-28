Sambhal (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A total of 103 COVID-19 vaccines could not be administered at the Gunnaur Community Health Centre here on Thursday as they were found to be in a semi-frozen state, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said.

Due to this, more vaccines had to be brought for continuing the vaccination drive, CMO, Sambhal, Ajay Kumar Saxena said.

As the vaccines were found to be in a semi-frozen state, they could not be administered, he said, adding that investigations are underway to ascertain if it was a result of human error or malfunctioning of machines.

Saxena said that the vaccination drive continued as per the schedule after a slight delay.

