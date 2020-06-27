Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI): Telangana on Saturday reported a single day high of 1,087fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally of infections in the state to 13,436.

Six deaths were reported today, taking the toll to 243, according to a state government bulletin.

Out of the 1,087 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 888 followed by Ranga Reddy district (74) and Medchal (37), the bulletin said.

A total of 4,928people were discharged after treatment and 8,265patients were undergoing treatment while the number of cumulative tests stood at79,231.

As per the expert committee report on private labs, it was observed that certain labs are notfollowing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the bulletin said.

There have been discrepancies in datapertaining to the number of tests conducted, positives reported and portal updation, it said.

Thequality of testing has also been compromised and few labs are reporting close to 70 per cent positivity rate which clearly denotes huge errors in the testing methodology, it said.

The expert committee has examined and scrutinised all parameters in thelabs concerned in a very elaborate and robust manner.

Theauthorities of such labs have been directed to rectifyall gaps within a period of 48 hours failing which their operations shall be suspended, it said.

Earlier, an inspection of COVID-19 testing by private labs had shown several shortcomings on the part of the labs.

Health Minister E Rajender said notices were issued to such private labs.

The Minister further said the recruitment process required for in-patients (COVID-19 patients) services has been completed at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) at Gachibowli here and doctors and staff would join duty from June 29.PTI VVK SS

