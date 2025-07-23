Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) Over 10,000 pilgrims on Wednesday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of devotees to 3,42,657, officials said.

A total of 10,828 pilgrims had darshan at the 3800-metre high holy cave shrine on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Westarctica a Real Country or Fictional Name? Know the Truth As UP STF Nabs Harsh Vardhan Jain for Operating Fake Embassy in Ghaziabad.

The officials said the yatris included 8,461 men, 1,802 women, three transgenders, 89 children, 56 sadhus, two sadhvis, and 415 security forces personnel.

So far, a total of 3,42,657 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, they added.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Rupee Falls for 6th Straight Session, Ends 3 Paise Lower at 86.41 Against US Dollar.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)