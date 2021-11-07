New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): More than 116.58 crore (1,16,58,27,955) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Centre and direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

More than 15.77 (15,77,70,771) crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry added. (ANI)

