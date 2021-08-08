New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A total of 1,19,785 Covid vaccines were administered in the national capital on Saturday, the Delhi government said in its vaccination bulletin on Sunday.

According to the bulletin, 60,019 first doses were given to beneficiaries and 59,766 were the second doses.

The Delhi government has so far administered 1,06,79,579 Covid vaccines in the city, which includes 77,44,183 first doses and 29,35,396 second doses.

The city has seven days' worth vaccine stock as on Sunday morning, which include 3,55,820 Covaxin shots and 4,30,350 Covieshield jabs.

The Delhi health department told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 in the national capital at "the present rate of COVID-19 vaccine supply".

At a DDMA meeting held on Friday, officials of the department gave a presentation on the city government's preparedness for a possible third wave of coronavirus and the status of COVID-19 vaccination.

Officials said around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital and three crore doses are required to fully inoculate them.

At the present rate of vaccine supply, it will take till July or August 2022 to complete two-dose vaccination of all 18 years plus beneficiaries, the health department officials told DDMA.

