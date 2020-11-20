Noida (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Over 1,200 people who were found without face masks at public places were fined across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

Penalties were also levied on owners of over 800 vehicles for various offences, including occupants violating social-distancing norms, police said in a statement.

Also Read | Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights For 5th Time After Some Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to issue challans to those people who are found not adhering to coronavirus protocols in public places, it stated.

According to the statement, 976 people were fined a total of Rs 1 lakh for not wearing face masks in public places. Two-hundred such offenders were found at Kasna police station area and penalised,, 189 in Badalpur police station area in Central Noida and 87 in Noida's Sector 24 police station area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting to Review India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, Cold-Storage Chain Augmentation Discussed.

In Greater Noida, owners of 793 vehicles, including 427 four-wheelers and 353 two-wheelers, were penalised under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and Rs 5.31 lakh collected in fines, it stated.

In Central Noida's Badalpur area, 13 vehicles, including three buses and 10 cars, were seized for non-compliance of social-distancing norms among occupants, while owners of another 85 vehicles were fined under the MV Act.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, has 1,401 active cases of coronavirus and the tally rose to 21,166 with 175 new infections on Friday. The death toll stood at 74, according to official data. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)