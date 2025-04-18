New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police conducted a public safety drive across the city during which more than 1,400 people were detained and 107 vehicles were impounded, an official said on Friday.

The exercise, carried out from 11 pm on Thursday to 3 am on Friday, was aimed at ensuring public safety and cracking down on anti-social elements, he added.

In Rohini district, 469 police personnel, including Additional DCP, ACPs and SHOs, were deployed for the drive, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Amit Goel said.

Forty-one motorcycles and emergency response vehicles from each police station patrolled the roads and streets, while foot patrolling was carried out in vulnerable and crime-prone stretches, the DCP said.

Preventive action was taken against 43 people, and 667 were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Additionally, 71 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Act, and action was taken against 51 individuals for drinking in public, Goel said.

One source of an Arms Act case was traced, leading to the recovery of nine country-made single-barrel guns, while in 10 Excise Act cases, 684 quarters and 168 bottles of illegal liquor were seized, the officer said.

Two NDPS Act cases resulted in the seizure of 262 grams of heroin, while five Gambling Act cases were also registered, he added.

In the South district, action was taken against 798 people under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and 118 people under Section 66.

Further, 59 cases were filed under the Excise Act, 101 challans were issued at pickets for violations such as tinted glass, triple riding, and riding without helmets, and 36 vehicles were impounded, another senior police officer said.

