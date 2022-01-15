Shillong, Jan 15 (PTI) Meghalaya recorded 162 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 86,147, a health official said.

The state had reported 189 fresh cases on Friday.

Meghalaya's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,490, with no reports of any more fatalities, he said.

With the new infections, the number of active coronavirus cases has increased to 991, Health Services director Dr. Aman War said.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease has increased to 83,666 after 69 patients recovered on Saturday.

The state has conducted over 12.74 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 to date.

As of Friday, a total of 21.98 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, with over 9,11,437 of them receiving both doses of the vaccine, War said.

