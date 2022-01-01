New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The Union Government on Saturday said that over 19.52 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, "More than 19.52 crore (19,52,96,356) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

Also Read | Nagaland State Dear Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery 2022 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize, Winners List and Live Streaming Details, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

The ministry further informed that more than 151.70 crore (1,51,70,64,205) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 145.16 crore (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday, according to the health ministry. (ANI)

Also Read | India Reports 22,775 New COVID-19 Cases, 406 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Omicron Infections Tally Rise to 1,431.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)