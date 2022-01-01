Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Result 2022 will be held on January 1. The draw will be announced by Nagaland's Directorate of State Lotteries in Kohima at 8 pm. The people who have participated and purchased the lottery ticket can see the Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Result 2022 at nagalandlotteries.com. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Result 2022.

The cost of the lottery ticket was Rs 2000. The first prize winner of Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery will get Rs 5 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 1 crore.

Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Result 2022 Results live Stream:

Here Are Steps to Check the Draw:

Visit the official website at http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/

Click on the "results" link on the home page.

Then click on"Dear Christmas & New Year Bumper Draw".

A PDF file of the winner will be displayed.

Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Prize: The first prize of the lottery ticket is Rs 5 crore. Meanwhile, Rs 1 crore is the second prize money. The third prize is Rs 50 lakh.

Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery Draw Result Live streaming: Nagaland State Christmas & New Year Bumper Lottery draw 2022 can be viewed at the official website of Nagaland State Lotteries - nagalandlotteries.com. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Nagaland state lottery.

