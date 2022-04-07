New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday said over two lakh beneficiaries obtained ration under 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme in March, an official statement said.

Hussain said Delhi is among the top performing states under the ONORC scheme.

Also Read | Punjab: Youth Assaulted During Birthday Party in Ludhiana; 16 Booked.

"During the month of March 2022, more than 2.15 Lakh ration beneficiaries obtained ration under the ONORC scheme portability.

"I have directed the ration dealers to ensure the display of eligibility information related to ONORC through display boards prominently, so that migrant beneficiaries can get their entitled ration," Hussain said in the statement.

Also Read | 'BJP Promised Acche Din but Failed To Keep Vow', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The ONORC portability scheme was implemented in Delhi in July, 2021.

The minister also directed the department commissioner to ensure the release of margin money to the dealers on time and also to ensure the deployment of civil defence volunteers in each fair price shop.

The directions came after a delegation of Delhi Ration Dealers Association met the minister and apprised him about their grievances about the delay in receiving their margin money.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has already increased margin money for foodgrains from Rs 70 per quintal to Rs 200, one of the highest amounts being paid in any state of India," Hussain said in the statement.

The minister listened to the grievances of the ration dealer association and assured that the issues will be addressed expeditiously.

"The Minister took their request into consideration and directed the Commissioner (Food & Supply) to ensure that the margin money for the dealers is released on time," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)