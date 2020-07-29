Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the tally to 45,919 as the death toll in the state mounted to 273 with four more fatalities, the Health department said.

According to the department's bulletin, the latest deaths were reported from the districts of Gaya (two), Araria (one) and East Champaran (one).

Patna accounts for the highest number of 41 fatalities, followed by Bhagalpur (26), Gaya (19), Nalanda (15), Rohtas (13) and Munger and Muzaffarpur (11 each).

While 1,532 fresh cases were reported on Tuesday, another 800 of Monday or before were also added to the state's tally, the bulletin said.

Out of the 38 districts, 14 have tallies in four digits. Besides Patna, other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (2,392), Muzaffarpur (1,977), Gaya (1,891), Nalanda (1,861), Rohtas (1,820) and Begusarai (1,567).

The number of active cases in Bihar stands at 15,142, with the state capital accounting for more than one-fifth of these (3,230).

On the brighter side, a total of 30,504 people have so far been cured with a recovery rate of 66.43 per cent.

The number of samples tested since Tuesday is 17,794, an increase of more than 2,500 over the previous day. Altogether, 5.04 lakh tests have been conducted so far.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set a target of 20,000 tests per day.

