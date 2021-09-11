Visual of mobile phones recovered from the accused (Photo/ANI)

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The police on Saturday seized over 2000 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs two crore and detained four people who were carrying the Ganja in a lorry from Visakhapatnam to Uttar Pradesh.

The police arrested four persons named Rajith, Prasad, Dara Krishna and Simhadri, informed Peddapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A Srinivas.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Gangraped Inside Car In Kanchipuram; Four Accused Arrested.

Apart from Ganja, the police seized Rs 2.31 lakh cash and seven cell phones from them.

Jaggampet Circle Inspector Suresh Babu and the team held a raided area near a 'Dhaba' on the national highway near Ramavaram village this morning based on credible information.

Also Read | Under PM Narendra Modi, Politics of Casteism, Familialism, Dynasty, Communalism in Country Brought to an End, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

The accused told the police that the Ganja is being taken from an agency area in Visakhapatnam district to Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)