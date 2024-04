Gangtok, Apr 19 (PTI) Over 21.2 per cent of the 4.64 lakh voters in 32 Assembly seats and in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim have exercised their franchise till 11 am on Friday, an official said.

Voting for the 32 Assembly constituencies and the lone Lok sabha seat began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm.

Polling is underway in 573 polling stations, out of which 88 are in urban and 485 in rural areas, Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer D Anandan said.

Thirteen companies of CAPF have been deployed in Sikkim, of which five companies are from ITBP and eight from SSB, he added..

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is spearheading the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)'s bid for a second term in power, cast his votes in his native Soreng district, where he is contesting from the Soreng-Chakung assembly constituency.

Tamang is also contesting from the Rhenock assembly seat.

Former India Football captain and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) vice president Bhaichung Bhutia who is contesting from Barfung (BL) assembly seat, cast his vote in his native Sanganath village in Namchi district.

A total of 146 candidates are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies.

Sitting Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF's PD Rai are among 14 candidates in the lone Lok Sabha seat.

