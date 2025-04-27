Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said there has been a significant breakthrough in the state's ongoing war against drugs campaign, with the seizure of 2,240 litres of illegally pilfered Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), averting a potential major hooch tragedy.

Cheema, who also holds Excise and Taxation portfolios, highlighted the campaign's success in registering 4,745 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases, arresting 7,536 individuals, and demolishing illegal properties of 71 smugglers.

Also Read | 'Zero Tolerance for Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar Discusses 'Cross-Border' Terror Attack in Pahalgam With UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

According to an official statement, Cheema, who also chairs the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' Cabinet Sub-Committee, said, "Acting on credible intelligence, a joint team of the Excise Department and Sangrur Police intercepted a vehicle on the Sangrur-Dirba Highway carrying approximately 200 litres of illicit ethanol. The driver, identified as Shaan Mohd., was apprehended."

"Further investigation led to the discovery of a clandestine storage facility, resulting in the recovery of 34 drums, each containing 60 litres, totaling 2,040 litres of ENA. Another accused, Armaan Mohd, was also taken into custody during the raid," he added.

Also Read | India and France to Sign INR 63,000 Crore Deal for 26 Rafale-M Fighter Jets for Indian Navy on April 28, Says Ministry of Defence.

Cheema said that this operation has successfully prevented a potential hooch tragedy, as this ENA could have been used to produce nearly 10,000 bottles of illicit liquor.

He said that investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the racket, and stringent legal action will be taken against them.

Providing more details of the progress under the "Yudh Nashian Virudh" campaign, Cheema said that significant quantities of drugs have been seized, including 301 kg of heroin, 9,969 kg of poppy husk, 154 kg of opium, 96 kg of cannabis and 21,84,276 tablets or capsules of banned drugs.

The minister highlighted the success of the coordinated efforts between the state Excise and Police departments in curbing the smuggling of illicit liquor in the state.

Attributing the success of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign to the support of the people, he expressed gratitude to the citizens of Punjab for their cooperation and assistance in the war against drugs and illicit liquor trade.

Meanwhile, In a major action under the campaign, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar on Sunday demolished illegal constructions made by drug smugglers in Lakhanpal village, a locality long notorious as a major drug hotspot.

This came a day after Moga Police with the help of district administration on Saturday demolished four "illegally" constructed houses of notorious drug smugglers in Daulewala village of Moga.

According to an official statement, Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Dhanpreet Kaur said that Lakhanpal village, traditionally infamous for rampant drug sale and supply, had been under close surveillance.

Acting swiftly, a joint team of the Panchayat Department and Jalandhar Commissionerate Police razed unauthorized structures built on government land by known drug peddlers.

The action, focused on cutting the roots of the drug network, marks a significant step in reclaiming the area from the clutches of narcotics, the statement said.

Police investigations revealed that the primary accused who encroached the government land, Hardeep Singh alias Deepa, a history-sheeter, had nine cases registered against him, including seven under the NDPS Act.

Dhanpreet Kaur said the demolished encroachment was being misused by drug peddlers to cross over rooftops and escape during police raids.

"By removing these illegal structures, we have curtailed their escape routes. We intend to intensify our raids further and clean the village of its bad name once and for all," she asserted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)