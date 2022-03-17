Guwahati, Mar 17 (PTI) Over 28,100 posts, including 21,300 of teachers, are lying vacant in government educational institutes of Assam -- ranging from primary schools to universities -- Education Minister Ranoj Pegu told the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam, Pegu said the government was aware of the situation and process to fill up these vacancies was underway.

He noted that a total of 28,190 vacancies have been recorded, including 21,344 teaching posts, at all levels of educational institutes in the state.

Giving a breakup, the minister said that 10,000 posts of teachers are vacant in upper and lower primary schools, and 9,360 in high and higher secondary schools.

Apart from that, 730 teaching and 938 non-teaching posts are at present lying unoccupied in engineering and polytechnic institutes.

Similarly, colleges in Assam have 935 vacancies for teachers and 979 for other staff, the education minister informed the House.

Also, 319 teaching and 967 non-teaching posts are currently unoccupied in universities of the state, Pegu added.

