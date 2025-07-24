Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) The annual Amarnath Yatra this year crossed the 3.5 lakh mark on Thursday as over 9,000 pilgrims paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

A total of 9482 pilgrims had darshan at the 3800-metre high holy cave shrine on Thursday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 6805 males, 2130 females, four transgenders, 137 children, 73 sadhus, three sadhvis, and 330 security forces personnel.

So far, a total of 3,52,139 yatris have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, the officials added.

