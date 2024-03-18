Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) More than three kg of heroin was seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a BSF spokesperson said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops found a black-coloured bag from the border area of Tarn Taran at 12:05 am on Monday, said the spokesperson.

They found six packets of heroin weighing 3.306 kg in the bag, said the spokesperson.

