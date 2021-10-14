New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, official sources said on Thursday.

The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, they said.

South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and some nations in Europe, including the UK, are among the countries whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the sources said.

