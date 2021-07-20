Karnataka (Bengaluru) [India], July 20 (ANI): With the rumours of a change in leadership in Karnataka making rounds, more than 30 seers of different mutts met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday and extended their support to him.

Giving Yediyurappa credit for the party's success in the state, Dingaleshwar Swamiji said, "CM said that he is not in a position to say much but will bow his head to whatever decision the High Command takes. But the concern of Mutt heads is that in this state if BJP is in power, it's because of the efforts of BS Yediyurappa and his close subordinates."

"Earlier too they did not let him complete his term. Even now this pain is felt by one and all. If BS Yediyurappa is changed, then the BJP will be destroyed in the state. This is not being said only by us but it's the voice of the people as well," Swamiji added.

Yesterday, an alleged audio clip of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel allegedly hinting at a possible change in leadership went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Kateel denied any leadership change in Karnataka terming the audio clip fake.

Earlier on Saturday, Yediyurappa strongly denied having tendered his resignation amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka.

Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka. (ANI)

