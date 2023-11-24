Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI): After more than 30 wild elephants have entered Tamil Nadu's Nokkanur forest from Karnataka, the forest department has warned people in over 30 villages along the inter-state border in Krishnagiri district to exercise caution.

According to the reports, the elephants entered the Nokkanur Forest of Denkanikottai Forest Reserve near Hosur in the state.

Earlier on November 19, a 35-year-old tuskless elephant was found dead while patrolling at Anamalai Reserve Forest in Tamil Nadu's Nagamalai at around 3 pm.

The patrolling team found the carcass of the elephant. The veterinary doctor has been informed and a postmortem has been scheduled.

The elephant was monitored with the help of its collar ID. It appeared that the elephant slipped down from a rocky cliff and died. (ANI)

