New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) More than 300 Delhi Police personnel were placed under suspension last year for various irregularities, official data showed.

During 2021, departmental enquiries found 454 police personnel involved in various irregularities. A total of 607 pending departmental enquiries were disposed of last year.

According to the Delhi Police data, 318 personnel -- 13 inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors, 52 assistant sub-inspectors, 80 head constables, 143 constables and one MTS (multi-tasking staff) -- were suspended by the vigilance unit.

As many as 372 personnel -- three inspectors, 20 sub-inspectors, 37 assistant sub-inspectors, 80 head constables, 231 constables and one MTS -- were awarded major punishments, with 95 of them facing dismissal, the data showed.

A total of 1,390 police personnel -- 93 inspectors, 380 sub-inspectors, 290 assistant sub-inspectors, 274 head constables and 352 constables and one MTS were awarded minor punishment last year, the data showed.

