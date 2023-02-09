Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have retrieved over 35,000 acres of state land as a massive anti-encroachment drive is underway, officials said on Thursday.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal said the drive will continue till the entire encroached land is retrieved.

“A massive anti-encroachment drive in all tehsils of the district is on and over 2,86,875 kanals and 14 marlas (35,859 acres) encroached state land has been retrieved so far," he said.

The state land retrieved from the illegal occupants includes 7,671 kanals and 5 marlas of kacharai land and 2,79,204 kanals and 9 marlas of state land, including the Roshni Land, Kundal said.

As per the eviction plan and on the directions of the deputy commissioner, a series of anti-encroachment drives have been conducted across the district in the past one month, the officials said.

Teams of police and revenue officials have conducted drives in Rajouri, Darhal, Thanamandi, Nowshera, Qila Darhal, Sunderbani, Siot, Kalakote, Terayth, Beripatan, Manjakote, Moughla and Khawas, they said.

